Tourism Ministry: Nov 10 deadline for MM2H companies to apply for Pemulih aid

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the launch of Tourism Malaysia’s digital brochures in Kuala Lumpur, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 2 — Licensed companies participating in Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme have until November 10 to apply for the RM3,000 financial aid under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

On October 19, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri announced that the government had agreed to expand the Pemulih financial aid to MM2H companies possessing domestic tourism licence under the ministry.

In a statement today, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) said information on eligibility for the aid can be obtained at http://motac.gov.my/pemulihmotac2021_mm2h or contact the nearest Motac state offices.

Motac said the move to extend the financial aid under Pemulih to MM2H companies was made after taking into consideration that they were also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This financial aid is merely to motivate or kick-start MM2H companies which were affected by the pandemic,” it said.

According to Motac, the financial aid under Pemulih was the second assistance for MM2H companies after a RM3,000 financial aid was given to those who qualify under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) initiative.

As such, Motac urged all MM2H companies which did not receive financial assistance under the Pemerkasa initiative to take the opportunity to submit an application to the ministry. — Bernama