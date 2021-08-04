Impiana Hotels secures five-year contract to manage Petronas Leadership Centre in Bangi

The Petronas twin towers is seen behind the company corporate logo in Kuala Lumpur on May 13, 2011. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Impiana Hotels Bhd’s wholly-own subsidiary, Impiana Hotels & Resorts Management Sdn Bhd (IHRM) has secured a five-year contract to manage the Petronas Leadership Centre in Bangi, Selangor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the regional hospitality operator said the contract was awarded by the Petronas Management Training Sdn Bhd (PMTSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of national oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd.

“The contract is for the provision of hospitality management services to manage the operational matters of Petronas’new campus.

“The scope of work includes general and administration matters, food and beverage services, housekeeping, room and banqueting services, finance and human resources management, as well as other hospitality tasks,” said Impiana.

Impiana said the contract, which commenced on Aug 1, 2021, is expected to allow Petronas to bring a premium hospitality experience into the centre’s learning facilities which are catered for its approximately 50,000 global employees.

Impiana executive chairman Datuk Seri [email protected] Abdullah said together with PMTSB, the company is looking forward to building a conducive learning environment and serve the new campus with its highly personalised services. — Bernama