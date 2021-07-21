IMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person

IMF and World Bank Group buildings will be open only to essential staff, certain government ministers and governors and delegates attending the meetings, the Fund said. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, July 21 — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank 2021 annual meetings will be held in a hybrid format from October 11-17 with officials from member countries invited to attend in person, but public events and press conferences held virtually, the IMF said yesterday.

IMF and World Bank Group buildings will be open only to essential staff, certain government ministers and governors and delegates attending the meetings, the Fund said.

The IMF said it and the World Bank Group “will continue to monitor the worldwide epidemiological situation and if needed, amend this plan in accordance with relevant guidance” from the World Health Organisation and US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. — Reuters