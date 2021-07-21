Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.72 of a point to 1,519.25 from Monday’s close of 1,519.97. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Bursa Malaysia turned marginally lower at mid-morning today weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights led by MR D.I.Y, Public Bank Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.72 of a point to 1,519.25 from Monday’s close of 1,519.97.

The index opened 1.40 points higher at 1,521.37.

Losers outpaced gainers 475 to 299, while 412 counters were unchanged, 1,053 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.25 billion units worth RM1.23 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.04, Petronas Chemicals gained six sen to RM8.06, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare shed two sen each to RM4.02 and and RM5.73 respectively, while TNB slid one sen to RM9.75.

Among the actives, Pasukhas warrant expanded two sen to 2.5 sen, Systech added 5.5 sen to 36 sen, and ACE Market debutant Haily Group rose 7.5 sen to 75.5 sen.

Kanger International and Pasukhas were flat at 7.5 sen and 10.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 0.66 of a point to 11,111.81, the FBMT 100 Index improved 0.68 of-a-point to 10,816.45, and the FBM ACE advanced 29.26 points to 7,288.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 20.21 points better at 12,209.54, and the FBM 70 climbed 23.75 points to 14,543.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 31.25 points to 14,840.67, the Plantation Index shed 22.14 points to 6,212.75, but the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.12 of-a-point to 188.51. — Bernama