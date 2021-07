A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US, June 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 19 — Wall Street stocks tumbled early today, with the Dow shedding two per cent amid worries over global growth in light of rising inflation and the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.0 per cent at 33,987.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent to 4,250.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.7 per cent to 14,182.29. — AFP