Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at midday today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at midday today on improving buying appetite in the broader market.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 0.28 per cent or 4.23 points to 1,526.71 from Friday’s close of 1,522.48.

The index opened 0.19 of-a-point higher at 1,522.67 and moved between 1,518.73 and 1,533.8 throughout the morning trading session.

Gainers outpaced losers 485 to 398, while 435 counters were unchanged, 924 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.55 billion units worth RM1.75 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.07, TNB jumped 10 sen to RM9.80, IHH Healthcare advanced eight sen to RM5.77 and CIMB added three sen to RM4.56, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.06, and Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM8.04.

Among the top actives, Main Market debutant CTOS Digital surged 52 sen to RM1.62, Dagang Nexchange went up one sen to 76 sen, Opcom increased 9.5 sen to 58.5 sen and Privasia was 1.5 sen higher at 25 sen.

Meanwhile, Saudee fell two sen to 22 sen, and both Kanger and MMAG inched down half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 35.44 points to 11,152.01, the FBMT 100 Index improved by 33.37 points to 10,857.7, while the FBM ACE garnered 12.98 points to 7,253.55.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 48.47 points higher at 12,233.38, and the FBM 70 rose 57.57 points to 14,552.10.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index appreciated 27.02 points to 14,922.89, the Industrial Products and Services Index was up 0.42 of-a-point to 189.02, and the Plantation Index strengthened 52.65 points to 6,245.41. — Bernama