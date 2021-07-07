OCBC Bank begins moratorium sign-up exercise today

OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and its Islamic banking subsidiary OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd have today commenced the moratorium exercise as announced under the Pemulih package. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd said all its individual, microenterprise, small and medium enterprise (SME) customers may now sign up for either a six-month deferment or 50 per cent reduction in instalments for six months.

It said in a statement that OCBC Bank and its Islamic banking subsidiary OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd have today commenced the moratorium exercise as announced under the Pemulih package.

“To opt in for the programme, OCBC customers may apply online at www.ocbc.com.my using the bank’s simplified application process.

“Personal banking customers can also call a dedicated hotline 03-83175011, while SME and microenterprise customers may call 03-83175200. The lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm,” it said.

In addition to the basic moratorium programme, OCBC Bank is also offering its credit card members to convert their outstanding balances into a three-year term loan/financing with reduced interest/profit rates.

Chief executive officer Datuk Ong Eng Bin said the bank is committed to supporting every customer who is adversely affected by the pandemic and the movement control order and is calling on them to stay positive during these challenging times.

“We encourage those who find themselves needing the latest breathing spaces to take full advantage of the two repayment assistance options by signing up via our simple and convenient online channels,” he said. — Bernama