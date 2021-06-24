KPMG no longer auditor of Serba Dinamik

KPMG has submitted its resignation notice as Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s auditor. —Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Messrs KPMG PLT has submitted its resignation notice as Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s auditor, effective immediately, following the suit filed against them by the oil and gas engineering services and solutions provider.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Serba Dinamik said the notice stated that the suit it had filed on June 22, 2021, against KPMG PLT with regards to the ongoing statutory audit of the company for the financial period ending June 30, 2021, has compromised the latter’s ability to independently continue the audit engagement and discharge its professional duties.

“The company is currently identifying new auditors to be engaged pursuant to Section 271(2)(b) of the Companies Act 2016 and will make an announcement immediately upon the finalisation of the appointment of new auditors,” it said.

In a separate statement, Serba Dinamik said it has never claimed that its chairman has officially communicated with the Securities Commission (SC) or Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa).

“We thank the institutions for not delving into the facts of this case, the facts of which are still at large,” it said.

The company said it acknowledged the advice by the SC and the Bursa that auditors can exercise some elements of professional scepticism during the audit.

“But this mere scepticism must be communicated to their clients for resolution of the matters highlighted, and mere scepticism is not sufficient for auditors to prematurely report, to the detriment of the company and the market,” it added. — Bernama