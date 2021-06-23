Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.21 points to 1,567.81 from 1,574.02 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon due to ongoing selling activities among the heavyweights, led by Top Glove.

At 3.03pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.21 points to 1,567.81 from 1,574.02 at yesterday’s close.

Top Glove’s shares eased by two sen to RM4.45 with 12.67 million units changing hands, as investors took note of the decline in the new daily Covid-19 cases in the country, coupled with the rapid vaccine rollouts in developed markets.

The sell-off in the world’s largest rubber glove maker’s stocks dragged the composite index down by 3.03 points.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 646 to 272, while 448 counters were unchanged, 839 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.57 billion units worth RM1.8 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and IHH slipped one sen each to RM8.19, RM4.19 and RM5.74, respectively, Tenaga lost seven sen to RM9.97, while PetChem gained two sen to RM8.00.

Of the actives, Focus and Saudee were flat at 4.5 sen and 15 sen, respectively, Serba Dinamik slid 2.5 sen to 60 sen, while ACE Market debutant, Pekat Group Bhd rose 49.5 sen to 81.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 44.05 points lower at 11,430.57, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 43.23 points to 11,124.77, and the FBM ACE reduced 58.85 points to 7,563.64.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 63.71 points to 12,532.96 and the FBM 70 went down 54.21 points to 14,811.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 21.82 points for 15,265.97, the Plantation Index trimmed 10.48 points to 6,527.7, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.02 of-a-point to 189.47. ― Bernama