French president wants to foster European digital giants

PARIS, June 16 — French President Emmanuel Macron received yesterday around 100 European investors and entrepreneurs and a dozen ministers at an event aimed at boosting the continent’s digital sector.

“We have to build a stronger European ecosystem, and entrepreneurs must push governments to be more efficient than we are,” said Macron in remarks delivered in English and French.

“We have to build stronger European champions,” that can compete with global giants based in China and the United States, he added.

Based on recommendations from a study group, the French president is aiming for 10 European companies with capitalisations of €100 billion (RM499.4 billion) each for 2030.

France will take over the rotating European Union presidency in 2022, and Macron wants to use the opportunity to create a European technical visa to draw foreign talent.

He also wants a common investment market and the mobilisation of industrial giants to spur innovation.

His administration would also like to see a start-up among the French CAC 40 blue chip companies by 2025. — AFP