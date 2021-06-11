Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

osses in selective blue chips and plantation counters like KL Kepong, Top Glove, Hartalega, Press Metal and CIMB pulled the FBM KLCI lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Losses in selective blue chips and plantation counters like KL Kepong, Top Glove, Hartalega, Press Metal and CIMB pulled the FBM KLCI lower at mid-afternoon today.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gave up 6.09 points to 1,573.81 from yesterday’s close of 1,579.90.

The index opened 3.37 points better at 1,583.27 today.

KL Kepong weakened 26 sen to RM21.54, Top Glove fell eight sen to RM4.72, Hartalega shed 16 sen to RM8.26, Press Metal eased six sen to RM5.07 and CIMB decreased four sen to RM4.58.

However, the losses were capped by gains in key index constituent, Maybank and Public Bank, both of which gained one sen to RM8.19 and RM4.21, respectively.

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 524 to 392, while 446 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded, and 29 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.56 billion units worth RM1.88 billion.

Among the top gainers, MPI jumped RM1.70 to RM39.20, F&N rose 36 sen to RM26.26 and Panasonic improved 32 sen to RM32.98.

Top losers C.I Holdings went down 26 sen to RM3.44, Rapid decreased 23 sen to RM8.05 and Nestle shed 20 sen to RM134.60.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange rose 2.5 sen to 88 sen, Avillion bagged five sen to 16 sen and Serba Dinamik lost 1.5 sen to 62.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 27.05 points to 11,498.07, the FBMT 100 Index slid 27.41 points to 11,183.05, and the FBM ACE fell 7.47 points to 7,646.64.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 45.59 points to 12,623.40, while the FBM 70 gained 24.99 points to 14,950.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index deducted 5.51 points to 15,265.80, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.39 of-a-point to 192.25 and the Plantation Index gave up 67.75 points to 6,695.65. — Bernama



