Bursa Malaysia slips below 1,600 as losses widen

The overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 625 to 326, while 376 counters were unchanged, 832 untraded and seven others suspended.― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Bursa Malaysia’s losses widened at mid-morning amidst mounting concerns over surging Covid-19 cases globally.

At 11am, only the transportation, logistics and technology indices were in positive territory.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 8.96 points to 1,599.42 compared to Friday’s close of 1,608.38.

The barometer index opened 0.27 of-a-point weaker at 1,608.11.

Total volume stood at 3.09 billion shares worth RM1.75 million.

Among the heavyweights, Press Metal dropped seven sen to RM5.33 on the ex-date of the company’s one-for-one bonus share issue, while Top Glove trimmed 13 sen to RM5.44, CIMB was five sen easier at RM4.24 and TNB lost eight sen to RM10.

In contrast, Supermax was 13 sen higher at RM5.44 and Sime Darby Plantation rose three sen to RM4.51.

Among the active counters, Ucrest went up eight sen to 43 sen, Focus Dynamics was half-a-sen lower at 14.5 sen and Key Asic increased two sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 57.81 points weaker at 11,792.97, the FBM Emas Shariah erased 58.79 points to 13,216.65 and the FBMT 100 decreased 53.87 points to 11,449.70.

The FBM 70 slid 33.87 points to 15,635.30 and the FBM ACE reduced 29.93 points to 8,567.42.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index edged down 4.87 points to 6,875.18, the Financial Services Index slipped 48.56 points to 15,026.60, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was lower by 0.79 of-a-point to 196.04. — Bernama