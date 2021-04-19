Boustead’s indirect unit to dispose of land for RM233.39m

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Mutiara Rini Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Boustead Holdings Bhd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Sunway Rahman Putra Sdn Bhd for the proposed disposal of 2.67 hectares of freehold land in Jalan Cochrane for RM233.39 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the proposed disposal is on a “willing-buyer, willing-seller” basis, taking into consideration the market value of the land, which stands at RM220 million or RM766.50 per square foot.

The proposed disposal provides Boustead an opportunity to unlock and realise its investment at a favourable price due to the land’s location, potential, easy accessibility, ready amenities and infrastructure.

“Upon completion of the proposed disposal, the group is expected to realise an estimated gain on disposal of approximately RM54.1 million, allowing the group to strengthen its liquidity and cash flow position by raising total net cash proceeds of approximately RM213.8 million.

“Part of the proceeds from the disposal, amounting to RM101 million, will be used to repay bank borrowings, which will result in interest saving of RM4.5 million per annum and is expected to reduce the gearing ratio of Boustead,” it added. — Bernama