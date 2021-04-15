Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

Buying interest in rubber gloves resurfaced as Covid-19 infections in the country continued to show an upward trend. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index remained in positive territory at mid-morning today, supported by persistent buying in index-linked counters, especially rubber glove stocks.

At 11.02 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.8 points to 1,601.08 from Wednesday’s close of 1,598.28.

Top Glove rose 18 sen to RM5.31, Hartalega increased 38 sen to RM9.85 and Supermax advanced 33 sen to RM4.93. These stocks contributed a combined 6.958 points to the composite index.

Buying interest in rubber gloves resurfaced as Covid-19 infections in the country continued to show an upward trend.

New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia surged to 1,889 yesterday from 1,767 a day earlier — the highest number of new infections since March 6. This brought the country’s total confirmed cases to 365,829.

However, on the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 543 versus 311, while 979 counters were unchanged, 346 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.55 billion shares worth RM1.62 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.32 and RM7.89 respectively, Tenaga gained two sen to RM10.18, and Public Bank was flat at RM4.20.

IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.39 and CIMB shed two sen to RM4.26.

Among the actives, LKL inched up half-a-sen to 36 sen, Minda perked 1.5 sen to 16.5 sen, Focus Dynamics lost 3.5 sen to 31.5 sen while AT Systematization was flat at 9.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 10.29 points lower at 11,824.55, the FBMT 100 declined 2.72 points to 11,479.91, the FBM 70 lost 91.43 points to 15,747.07, and the FBM ACE erased 121.67 points to 9,211.83.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah gained 12.99 points to 13,215.7.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.2 of-a-point to 195.12, the Plantation Index eased 12.86 points to 6,955.96, and the Financial Services Index fell 49.33 points to 15,071.9. — Bernama