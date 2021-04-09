Affin Bank aims to become the preferred bank for SMEs, start-ups

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Affin Bank Bhd aims to become the preferred bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups by providing a wide array of banking solutions, its president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said.

“Despite often being regarded as the riskier segment, start-ups are one of the most robust segments of the economy that have high a potential to grow extensively with the right guidance and assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He said with the support given, the bank hoped the start-up scene would flourish and help to stimulate the economy.

Affin Bank’s start-up banking proposition includes start-up financing schemes that provide initial working capital.

Meanwhile, Affin Bank is collaborating with crowdfunding platform, MyStartr Sdn Bhd, as the main sponsor and co-organiser of the Fifth Dream Factory Start-Up Contest 2021 from January 1 to June 2021.

With total prizes worth RM250,000, the contest provides participants with opportunities to learn about entrepreneurship and how to run a long-term business with intensive business lessons and one-to-one mentorship programme with industrial experts. — Bernama