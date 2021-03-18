Capital Market Masterplan 3 will be ready by H2 2021, SAYS SC

File picture shows thecSecurities Commission building. — Picture from Twitter/SCMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is in the midst of drafting the Capital Market Masterplan 3, which is expected to be ready in the second half of this year (H2 2021), said chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar.

“With the conclusion of the Capital Market Masterplan 2 (CMP2), it is time to set the tone for the market’s next stage of its journey.

“This is the flagship policy document from the SC and it will highlight, among others, the capital market solution to some of the most important structural challenges (in the) economy and the longer-term capital market strategies that will be in tandem with our economic transition towards becoming a high-income, high-value added and inclusive nation,” he said.

Syed Zaid was speaking at the virtual media briefing on the SC’s Annual Report 2020 Thursday.

To recap, the CMP2 (2011–2020) was introduced following the completion of the first CMP in the previous decade.

According to SC Annual Report 2020 released today, the total size of the Malaysian capital market rose by seven per cent to RM3.4 trillion in 2020 compared with RM3.2 trillion in the preceding year despite the challenging environment.

Assets under management of the fund management industry expanded by RM82.3 billion to RM905.5 billion in December 2020. — Bernama