Bursa Malaysia opens lower

On the broader market, losers led gainers 354 to 167, while 285 counters were unchanged, 1,349 untraded and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed today amidst the weaker Wall Street performance overnight.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.04 of-a-point to 1,581.3 from 1,581.26 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 1.42 points higher at 1,582.26.

Total volume stood at 485.96 million units worth RM215.86 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said the weaker sentiment in the overnight United States market dampened domestic appetite amid profit-taking in stocks that had rallied recently.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to range between 1,560 and 1,600 today, with downside supports at 1,550 and 1,500,” the investment bank said in a research note today.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.73 per cent to 2,992.86, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index declined 1.55 per cent to 28,480.98, and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index trimmed 1.35 per cent to 6,290.80.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.21, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM4.26 and RM7.78, respectively, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.47, TNB and CIMB fell two sen each to RM10.38 and RM4.35, respectively, while Top Glove eased one sen to RM4.95.

Of the actives, Borneo Oil and Icon Offshore both edged up half-a-sen to four sen and 12 sen, respectively, MQ Technology rose 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen and Vivocom increased 3.5 sen to 99 sen.

Meanwhile, Sapura Energy went up one sen to 15.5 sen, XOX and Nova MSC were flat at seven sen and 12.5 sen, respectively, while Aimflex inched down half-a-sen 25 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 11.7 points to 11,608.97, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 10.75 points to 11,305.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 28.33 points easier at 12,888.73, the FBM ACE discounted 29.06 points to 10,365.2, and the FBM 70 trimmed 57.06 points to 15,381.93.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.90 of-a-point lower at 184.28, the Plantation Index gained 1.84 points to 7,151.3, and the Financial Services Index advanced 33.52 points to 15,221.17. — Bernama