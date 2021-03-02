US giant Amazon launches Polish site

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. — Reuters pic

WARSAW, March 2 — US e-commerce giant Amazon today launched in Poland — one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon site.

“From today, Polish customers can buy on Amazon.pl and choose from over 100 million products,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, said it would offer free shipping on orders worth more than US$100 (RM406).

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Its German website had previously hosted a Polish-language section and the company employs around 18,000 people in nine warehouses in Poland and through the IT company Amazon Web Services.

Amazon is planning to open a 10th warehouse in Swiebodzin later this year with the creation of over 1,000 jobs.

Poland’s e-commerce market is booming and homegrown retailer Allegro, which made the largest stock market entry in Europe in 2020, is currently the country’s largest online marketplace. — AFP