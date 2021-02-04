Ranhill Utilities bags RM7.54m contract from Sunan Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Ranhill Utilities Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Ranhill Water Services Sdn Bhd, has secured a RM7.54 million water supply development contract from Sunan Jaya Sdn Bhd.

The contract is part of infrastructure works being implemented to develop the Muar Timber Industrial Park in Johor, the water and power utility said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Ranhill Utilities said the contract includes labour supply, materials, management and implementation, among others.

The scope also involves the supply and installation of various length steel pipes from Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd’s water supply to the service reservoir.

Ranhill SAJ, which is 80 per cent owned by Ranhill Utilities, is the sole treated water supplier in Johor.

“The contract commenced on Feb 3 and is expected to conclude within eight months,” it said, adding that the contract will contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021.

Ranhill Utilities said the contract will be funded entirely by the Johor Corporation, as Sunan Jaya is the main contractor appointed by the state-owned conglomerate’s real estate and infrastructure division. — Bernama