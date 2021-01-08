UK blue chips index gains for fourth day; Sainsbury surges

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 per cent, gaining for a fourth straight day, with Sainsbury surging to the top. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 8 ― Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended higher yesterday as investors bet on a bigger US stimulus package under a Democrat administration, while retailer Sainsbury jumped after raising its profit outlook.

The index rose 0.2 per cent, gaining for a fourth straight day, with Sainsbury surging to the top.

Shares in the supermarket owner jumped 6.9 per cent after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from Covid-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home.

Materials stocks including Rio Tinto plc, CRH Plc and Anglo American Plc added between 2.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2 per cent.

“This is a kind of consolidation day today after a 4 per cent move yesterday and a lot of people are focused on the US right now,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

“There is encouragement in terms of the outlook for the market.”

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol, a shaken Congress formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Global equity markets gained in anticipation of big borrowing and big spending under a Biden administration that would help support economic growth at a time when the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage several businesses globally.

Surging coronavirus cases and fears of a new wave of corporate bankruptcies have ratcheted up concerns around the economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 4,000 financial firms in Britain are at “heightened risk” of collapsing due to fallout from the first wave of the pandemic, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

London-listed shares in Europe's largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, dropped 1.0 per cent after it slashed its annual traffic forecast due to new lockdowns in Britain and Ireland.

Fashion retailer Joules dropped 5.5 per cent after reporting a plunge in total store sales in a seven-week period that included the Christmas holiday season. ― Reuters