Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new package would include an unprecedented ¥2 trillion (RM77 billion) fund to promote carbon neutrality in 2050, among a slew of steps to cope with the economic impact of Covid-19.

Suga also said Japan would set aside ¥1 trillion to promote digital transformation in the stimulus package. — Reuters