A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China December 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 — Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it would acquire JOYY Inc's video-based entertainment live streaming business in China for about US$3.6 billion (RM14.83 billion) in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and would includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, the company said. — Reuters