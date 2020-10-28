FGV installs its biggest renewable energy biogas power plant in Pahang

Group chief executive officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said FGV’s Triang biogas power plant acts as an alternative form of green energy provider for TNB, which reduces the risk of outage to ensure a better and steadier stream of electricity. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — FGV Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) recently installed a biogas power plant at its Triang palm oil mill in Bera, Pahang, the company’s biggest renewable energy biogas power plant to date.

In a statement today, it said the plant has an installed capacity of 2.4 megawatts (MW).

“FGV’s Triang biogas power plant is successfully commissioned and fully-operational after receiving the Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) Completion Date (FiTCD) from the Malaysia Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) on October 20, 2020,” it said.

Through SEDA, FGV secures a quota for 2.0 MW of export capacity to Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s national grid for distribution to 15,000 homes in Felda Triang, Felda Sebertak, Felda Purun, Felda Bukit Kepayang and Felda Tementi which are located within a 30-kilometre radius from the biogas power plant.

Group chief executive officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said FGV’s Triang biogas power plant acts as an alternative form of green energy provider for TNB, which reduces the risk of outage to ensure a better and steadier stream of electricity.

“In line with the government’s renewable energy agenda, the power plant offers an efficient form of renewable energy through biogas from its Palm Oil Mill Effluent (POME) which reduces the need to burn more coal or natural gas that could potentially harm the environment,” he said.

The power plant also produces enough biogas to generate power transmitted to the TNB electrical substation which is connected to the national grid.

During peak transmission, FGV said the biogas power plant is able to produce up to 10 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, which translates into a revenue of RM5 million per year for the Palm Oil Mill (POM).

Apart from the Triang biogas power plant, FGV currently owns four other existing FiT biogas plants to export electricity to the national grid located in Mersing with 1.6 MW capacity, as well as in Maokil, Segamat and Tenggaroh with 1.2 MW capacity respectively. — Bernama