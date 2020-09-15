Manage finances wisely, PM advises entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin advised the two empowerNCER entrepreneurs through a video call after chairing the 23rd Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) Council Meeting (PB23) in Pulau Pangkor today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LUMUT, Sept 15 — Manage your finances wisely. That’s the advice Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gave to two entrepreneurs participating under the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) programme.

He advised the two empowerNCER entrepreneurs through a video call after chairing the 23rd Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) Council Meeting (PB23) in Pulau Pangkor here today.

“I am happy to hear (stories) of going from a small income to being successful now, continue your efforts, expand your businesses further.

“Manage your finances wisely, don’t overspend. To start a business, don’t just hope for bank loans. Have your own savings to expand your businesses. Congratulations,” he said.

Nor Hazima Abdul Jalal, who has been running a food stall in Pendang, Kedah since October 17, 2019, shared how she makes RM6,000 a month from selling various types of food, including laksa.

Nor Hazima said that she was previously a participant of Kasih Ibu Darul Aman (KIDA), a welfare programme specifically for poor mothers (B40).

“As a result of the empowerNCER programme, I have not only left KIDA, but now I have my own business and I even hire other workers. I want to further expand my business,” she said.

Another entrepreneur, Diani Iqlema Mohd Radzi started cultivating lobster and azzola, a type of algae used as fish feed, under the NCER two years ago.

“There was no capital aid. But the NCER authorities provided me with emotional assistance and other types of support,” she said, adding that demand for lobster was high, with prices reaching up to RM100 per kilogramme. — Bernama