Bursa queries Malton on surge in share price, trading volume

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to property developer, Malton Bhd, following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume recently.

“In this respect, investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the above UMA query which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the company announcements when making their investment decision,” the exchange in a statement today.

Malton’s shares hit an intraday high of 61 sen in early trade today before closing 1.5 sen lower at 57.5 sen.

Its market capitalisation stood at about RM304 million at the end of today’s trading. — Bernama