AirAsia’s Teleport to launch campaign to support East Malaysia merchants

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — AirAsia Bhd’s logistics arm, Teleport, is launching the new “Shop Sama Kamek” campaign to support more East Malaysia merchants to sell food items online on OURSHOP, the e-commerce site for AirAsia in September.

It said the campaign is held in conjunction with the government’s Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) Micro and SMEs (MSMEs) E-commerce Campaign that was rolled out in June by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

In a statement today, it said with the new campaign, OURSHOP will recruit 300 merchants from small and medium enterprises in East Malaysia ranging from food categories of fresh, frozen and packaged food.

“In order to fulfil the campaign needs and revive the local economy, we have received approval by the government for a grant to initiate cross-border delivery, marketing efforts and training for merchants,” said Teleport chief executive officer Pete Chareonwongsak.

He also said this campaign will not only promote products by East Malaysian merchants direct to consumers but also raise awareness on the ease and affordability to order fresh, frozen or packaged food from East Malaysia to Klang Valley.

The company also announced that through the campaign, selected merchants registering with Teleport will be auto-enrolling into a specialised development programme by RedBeat Academy called “BINA Digital” to help enhance skills and certify merchants to prepare them to customers in other parts of Malaysia and regionally. — Bernama