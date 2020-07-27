Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

Bitcoin rises above US$10,000 for first time since early June

Monday, 27 Jul 2020 07:54 AM MYT

Yesterday, the cryptocurrency hit highs of US$10,200. — Reuters pic
Yesterday, the cryptocurrency hit highs of US$10,200. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 27 — After several weeks of trading in narrow ranges, bitcoin breached US$10,000 (RM42,625) yesterday for the first time since early June.

In addition to suffering pricing blows due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the virtual currency went through its third so-called halving on May 11, which cut the rewards given to those who “mine” bitcoin to 6.25 new coins from 12.5.

The “halving” has affected the supply side of bitcoin and increased the time needed for miners to find their break-even point.

Yesterday, the cryptocurrency hit highs of US$10,200. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Money