A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, walks past an electronic stock market display showing movements of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong March 12, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 6 — Hong Kong stocks soared again Monday, tracking a surge in mainland Chinese markets and extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for the economic recovery from the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.81 per cent, or 966.04 points, to 26,339.16. — AFP