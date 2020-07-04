Kedah to focus on attracting investments from Islamic nations, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 4 —The Kedah government will focus on attracting new investments from Muslim countries into the state including for its iconic projects, said Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the decision was made following the advice of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang during the party’s Government Advisory Council meeting at Seri Mentaloon here today. Abdul Hadi was appointed as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East in April.

Muhammad Sanusi said among the Muslim nations to be given attention was Turkey, which enjoys good relations with Malaysia.

“Previously, ‘tuan guru’ (Abdul Hadi) had mentioned about several groups of investors from Turkey and other Middle East countries; he wanted to bring them to invest in our country.

“In Kedah, projects such as the Kulim International Airport (KXP), Kedah Rubber City and Special Border Economic Zone (SBEZ) in Bukit Kayu Hitam still do not have major investors. Thus, we should attract foreign investors especially from Muslim countries,” he said at a media conference after the meeting.

He said the state government would ensure technology transfer in the process and there would be better collaboration if investors from Muslim countries are involved in the iconic projects.

However, Muhammad Sanusi said the move to attract investments from Muslim countries was just to provide more options and did not mean rejecting those from other countries such as China.

Existing investments from China would be continued, he added. — Bernama