Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 8.63 points to 1,544.91 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today, in tandem with regional markets, said a dealer.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 8.63 points to 1,544.91 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28.

The index opened 7.2 points higher at 1,543.48.

Gainers outpaced losers 622 to 337, while 388 counters were unchanged, 567 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.67 billion shares worth RM2.25 billion.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.25 per cent to 22,201.27, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 0.84 per cent to 25,336.08 and Singapore's Straits Times Index improved 0.63 per cent to 2,653.19.

Among heavyweights, Maybank extended 11 sen to RM7.73, Tenaga rose 20 sen to 11.76, Public Bank gained 14 sen to RM17.08, Petronas Chemicals added 10 sen to RM6.65, and Hartalega was 54 sen higher at RM15.54.

Of the most actives, Anzo, Sanichi and Vivocom Intl's warrants added one sen each to 17.5 sen, 9.5 sen and two sen, respectively, while Vivocom Intl and Eduspec edged up half-a-sen each to four sen and two sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 76.22 points to 10,872.01, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 72.93 points to 10,723.3 and the FBM 70 surged 142.97 points to 13,347.13.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 94.88 points higher at 12,421.37 and the FBM ACE climbed 149.88 points to 6,750.64.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 2.02 points to 139.79, the Financial Services Index enlarged 114.05 points to 13,073.00, while the Plantation Index receded 38.59 points to 6,790.54. ― Bernama