Bursa Malaysia turns slightly lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 514 to 357, while 404 counters were unchanged, 657 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bursa Malaysia turned slightly lower at mid-afternoon today amid mixed sentiment across Asian markets, driven by emerging selling activities in selected consumer product counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.06 points to 1,506.20 from Friday’s close of 1,507.26.

The index opened 1.31 points weaker at 1,505.95.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 514 to 357, while 404 counters were unchanged, 657 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.08 billion units worth RM2.02 billion.

A dealer said that most of the Asian markets were cautiously traded today as investors remained concerned over the rising Covid-19 cases in the US, which may result in a second economic lockdown.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank declined two sen to RM7.64, while TNB rose two sen to RM11.82, Public Bank advanced 10 sen to RM16.68, Petronas Chemicals perked one sen to RM6.28 and IHH Healthcare went up eight sen to RM5.48.

Of the most active, MQ Technology added two sen to seven sen, K-One Technology earned half-a-sen to 48.5 sen, while Key Alliance and Minetech were flat at 7.5 sen and 33 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 16.20 points to 10,584.40, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 15.14 points to 10,434.34 and the FBM 70 declined 50.04 points to 12,906.48.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 21.05 points to 11,981.03 but the FBM ACE went up 45.05 points to 6,097.91.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.51 point to 134.68, the Plantation Index was 61.66 points easier at 6,735.89 and the Financial Services Index lost 6.86 points to 12,971.39. — Bernama