AirAsia Indonesia to resume flights this month amid relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions

Passengers check in an AirAsia flight at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta December 28, 2014. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 7 — AirAsia Indonesia will resume flights on June 19 as the country has gradually relaxed rules on the large-scale social restrictions, the airline said on Sunday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

President Director of AirAsia Indonesia Veranita Yosephine Sinaga said that preparations for the resumption of the scheduled flights have been carried out.

“AirAsia is committed to serving the needs of traveling or transporting goods to across the country and abroad through special charter flights for passengers and cargoes,” she remarked.

The airline said that the travellers flying with AirAsia in the future are required to understand and strictly adhere to and comply with health and immigration requirements, and the travel restrictions set up by the governments of the country of origin and those of the destination, local media reported.

The airline said it will gradually reinstate its services around the networks once the global health situation improves and regulatory restrictions are terminated.

Indonesia has gradually relaxed its restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic in the hope of a pickup in business activities but also heeded the areas where the transmission rates remain afloat.

The novel coronavirus has killed 1,851 people across Indonesia and infected 31,186 others, the Health Ministry reported today. — Bernama