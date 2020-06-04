Ringgit eases against US dollar in early session

At 9.11am today, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2630/2700 against the greenback from 4.2590/2660 at the close yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The ringgit eases against the US dollar in the early session today on mild profit taking following the local note’s three straight days of gains.

At 9.11am today, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2630/2700 against the greenback from 4.2590/2660 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said buying sentiment towards the ringgit was also hampered by weaker global oil price whereby the international benchmark Brent crude oil was 0.68 per cent lower at US$39.52 per barrel while the WTI crude traded 1.13 per cent easier at US$36.97 per barrel.

“Furthermore, the local note is taking a breather from its gains as investors await the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting later today,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of benchmark currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0498/0559 from 3.0480/0537 and was lower against the euro at 4.7839/7931 from 4.7769/7856.

The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen at 3.9128/9203 from 3.9149/9224 and advanced against the British pound to 5.3479/3571 from 5.3638/3743. — Bernama