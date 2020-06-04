ACO, Prima Nexus to distribute Covid-19 rapid test kits

A lab technician processes a test sample during a screening process for the Covid-19 virus, at the Institute for Medical Research in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — ACO Group Bhd’s (ACO Group) wholly-owned subsidiary, Actgen Industry Sdn Bhd is collaborating with health technology solutions provider, Prima Nexus Sdn Bhd (Prima Nexus) to distribute Covid-19 rapid test kits.

ACO Group managing director Tang Pee Tee @ Tan Chang Kim said the Covid-19 tests can be conducted on-site at the organisations’ respective premises by trained medical professionals.

“This is a strategic collaboration for us to meet the rising demand for Covid-19 testing and detecting products among our large base of industrial customers, such as factory owners and construction companies,” he said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Under the business collaboration agreement, ACO Group and Prima Nexus will work together to distribute the Covid-19 Antibody Rapid Test Kit which have been approved by the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

Tang said blood samples will be taken by finger-pricking, and the easy-to-use test kit can generate results on-site within 15 minutes, eliminating the need to send the samples to external diagnostic laboratories.

“The tests will be carried out under the supervision of medical professionals from Prima Nexus who will also certify the results,” he added. — Bernama