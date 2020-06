Lufthansa reports net loss of €2.1b in first quarter

Lufthansa said the virtual standstill of global air traffic in recent months has impacted the company’s quarterly results to an unprecedented extent. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, June 3 — Lufthansa said it would undergo “far-reaching” restructuring as the airline posted a first-quarter net loss of €2.1 billion (RM10 billion) today, hammered by the global pandemic.

“Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent.

“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement. — AFP