Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

HONG KONG, June 1 — Hong Kong stocks started the week with a bang today, rallying more than three per cent on relief that Donald Trump held off unveiling severe measures against China over its security law proposal for the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.36 per cent, or 771.05 points, to 23,732.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.21 per cent, or 63.08 points, to 2,915.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rallied 3.16 per cent, or 56.44 points, to 1,842.95. — AFP