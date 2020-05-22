Global stocks slip on US-China tensions as oil rises to 2-1/2-month high

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,474.12. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 22 ― Global equities slid yesterday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and resurgent US-China tensions, though oil markets ignored those worries and marched to 2-1/2 month highs.

European equities fell about 0.8 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street declined about the same.

The dollar edged higher as investors weighed the impact of global business lockdowns and the euro's four-day rally against the US currency ran out of steam. The strong dollar pushed gold down more than 1 per cent, off this week's 7-1/2 year peak.

Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing raised doubts about the “Phase 1” trade deal reached early this year and also supported the safe-haven dollar.

President Donald Trump warned the United States would react “very strongly” against China trying to gain more control over Hong Kong through new national security legislation. Tension between the two countries has heightened in recent weeks, as they exchange accusations on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest threat to the US market this year is actually the potential for ignition of the tariff war, between the US and China,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.76 per cent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.75 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,474.12. The S&P 500 lost 23.1 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 2,948.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.90 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 9,284.88.

Purchasing manager index surveys (PMIs) in Europe confirmed economic activity has begun to return, though they were far from stellar.

Euro zone-wide figures came in better than expected overall but Germany's improvement undershot forecasts. It was the third month in a row that the surveys were plonked firmly in economic contraction territory.

Oil rose on the view that fuel demand should rebound. Brent, the international benchmark, has bounced up US$20 (RM86.92) a barrel over the past month.

US crude futures rose 43 cents to settle at US$33.92 a barrel, while Brent settled up 31 cents at US$36.06 a barrel.

The market absorbed the latest glut of government debt to pay for coronavirus support programs fairly smoothly. The United States on Wednesday auctioned US$20 billion of 20-year debt, the first such sale since 1986.

Italy sold roughly the same yesterday and Spain said it will need to raise almost €100 billion more than planned.

The benchmark US 10-year notes fell 0.4 basis points to yield 0.6753 per cent.

US weekly jobless claims came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 million, in line with a Reuters survey of economists ahead of the data and well off the record 6.867 million at the end of March.

The dollar index rose 0.287 per cent, with the euro down 0.31 per cent to US$1.0943. The Japanese yen weakened 0.05 per cent versus the greenback at 107.60 per dollar.

US gold futures settled 1.7 per cent lower at US$1,721.90 an ounce. ― Reuters