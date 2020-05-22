European stocks hit by US-China tensions, recovery doubt

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.8 per cent lower in a volatile session, with trade-sensitive German and French indexes falling more than 1 per cent each. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, May 22 ― European shares fell yesterday, as signs of worsening US-China relations added to concerns over the pace of recovery from the coronavirus-led economic downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.8 per cent lower in a volatile session, with trade-sensitive German and French indexes falling more than 1 per cent each.

Ties between China and the United States have soured as Washington accused Beijing of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, stalling a market recovery in recent weeks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Wednesday, calling the US$2 billion (RM8.7 billion) it has pledged to fight the pandemic “paltry”. A Beijing official said China will not flinch in the face of rising tensions.

Meanwhile, a survey released earlier showed the pandemic's devastating effect on the euro zone economy abated a little in May as lockdowns were eased, but was still a long way from marking growth.

After hitting rock bottom in April, IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' index recovered to 30.5 from April's 13.6, but was still far below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

“We believe markets are priced to perfection on the expectation that there is only smooth sailing,” strategists at Cantor Fitzgerald wrote in a note.

“Should (Covid-19) cases remerge, it will remind investors that the path back to growth will be slow and bumpy. Add to that the National Congress meeting in China amid boiling US-China tensions.”

Stock markets globally have made headway this week, with optimism over easing of lockdowns and talks of more stimulus for the battered euro zone pushing the STOXX 600 to its strongest close in three weeks on Wednesday.

However, banks, oil & gas and technology companies were the biggest drags on the index yesterday as risk appetite took a hit.

Amsterdam-based telecoms and cable group Altice Europe NV slumped 13.8 per cent after posting a worse-than-expected first-quarter core profit.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc tumbled 13.4 per cent after it said it would seek £1.01 billion in fresh cash from shareholders to help weather the Covid-19 crisis.

Airline stocks found relief as Lufthansa rose 2.7 per cent amid talks with the German government over a rescue deal worth up to €9 billion, including the state taking a 20 per cent stake.

British low-cost airline easyJet gained 4.4 per cent after saying it would restart a small number of flights on June 15.