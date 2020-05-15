Icon Offshore returns to black in Q1 with net profit of RM20.35m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Icon Offshore Bhd returned to the black with a net profit of RM20.35 million in the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2020 against a net loss of RM7.64 million in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to RM48.88 million from RM41.76 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The group recorded a net profit after tax of RM21.6 million in the current quarter against a loss after tax of RM10.7 million in the corresponding quarter, mainly due to increase in gross profit of RM6.3 million, other income of RM19.1 million from gain on debt restructuring exercise, and RM8.8 million relating to waiver of interest payable upon completion of debt restructuring.

On the outlook for financial year ending Dec 31, 2020, Icon Offshore said the current Covid-19 pandemic and reduction in crude oil price have resulted in a more volatile and challenging environment.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in some operational delays but this is being mitigated by the management,” it said.

As far as the reduction in crude oil price is concerned, it said as for now there is minimal impact on the contracts that have already been secured.

“The upstream exploration and production activities in Malaysia, which underpin the demand for offshore support vessel (OSV), are expected to be volatile this year,” it said.

As a significant portion of the group’s order book is long term (more than one year) in nature, this provides cash-flow stability and earnings potential.

It said the focus of the group will be on operational efficiencies, securing new contracts and maximising utilisation rate through competitive bidding for domestic and regional contracts, as well as leveraging its continued presence in Brunei.

With the completion of the corporate proposals that includes fund raising of RM247.2 million, the group said it is in a stronger position to overcome the challenges and tough operating conditions.

“In view of this, the Board of Directors remain focused on improvement initiatives and synergistic business opportunities,” it said. — Bernama