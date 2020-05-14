Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-day as profit-taking continues

At noon-break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) went down 1.61 points to 1,395.52. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Profit-taking activities continued on Bursa Malaysia at midday as investors cashed in on previous day’s gains.

At noon-break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) went down 1.61 points to 1,395.52.

The index opened 3.12 points higher at 1,400.34 compared with 1,397.13 at yesterday’s close.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 661 to 232, while 307 counters were unchanged, 673 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.02 billion units worth RM2.35 billion.

The downtrend was also in tandem with global equities market’s performance amid lingering worries over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the heavyweight counters, Sime Darby Plantation dropped 14 sen to RM4.59, Digi was 12 sen lower at RM4.39 and Petronas Chemical declined nine sen to RM5.33.

On the other hand, Top Glove and Hartalega continued to advance, adding 71 sen and 17 sen each to RM10.02 and RM9.03, respectively, supported by the surge in global demand for rubber gloves from the medical sector.

IHH Healthcare added 14 sen to RM5.49 and Tenaga rose 22 sen to RM12.32.

As for the actives, Minetech was half-a-sen lower at 25.5 sen, medical and healthcare equipment manufacturer, K-One rose one sen to 32 sen, Key Alliance was flat at 9.5 sen while Careplus dropped 1.5 sen to 90 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 23.34 points to 9,802.61, the FBMT 100 Index was 15.94 points lower at 9,659.56, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 3.20 points to 11,037.97, the FBM ACE dropped 53.64 points to 5,237.48 and the FBM 70 lost 39.32 points to 11,914.58.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 53.04 points to 12,204.78, Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.73 point to 118.49, the Plantation Index decreased 99.96 points to 6,147.53, while the Healthcare Index rose 31.11 points to 1,753.92. — Bernama