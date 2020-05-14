Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 642 to 188, while 306 counters were unchanged, 737 untraded and 35 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning due to profit-taking activities following yesterday’s uptrend.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) went down 4.38 points to 1,392.75 with the index began to decline after 48 minutes of trading.

The index opened 3.12 points higher 1,400.34 compared with 1,397.13 at yesterday’s close.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 642 to 188, while 306 counters were unchanged, 737 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.22 billion units worth RM182.41 billion.

The downtrend was also in tandem with global equities market performance.

Among the heavyweight counters, Sime Darby Plantation dropped 14 sen to RM4.59, Digi was 11 sen lower at RM4.40 and CIMB declined eight sen to RM3.42.

On the other hand, Top Glove and Hartalega continued its advance, adding 69 sen and 15 sen each to RM10.00 and RM9.01 respectively amidst a surge in global demand for rubber gloves from the medical sector.

IHH Healthcare added 15 sen to RM5.50, Tenaga, as well as Petronas Gas, rose 10 sen each to RM12.20 and RM 15.04 respectively.

As for the actives, Minetech was half-a-sen lower at 25.5 sen, medical and healthcare equipment manufacturer, K-One up two sen to 33 sen and Key Alliance was flat at 9.5 sen.

Careplus dropped one sen to 90.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 41.52 points to 9,784.43, the FBMT 100 Index was 34.31 points lower at 9,641.19, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 24.16 points to 11,010.61, the FBM ACE dropped 67.83 points to 5,223.29 and the FBM 70 lost 58.67 points to 11,895.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 64.49 points to 12,193.33, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 2.05 points to 118.17, while the Plantation Index decreased 120.99 points to 6,126.50.

Healthcare Index, however, rose 23.49 points to 1,746.30. — Bernama