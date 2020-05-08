Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 521 to 205, while 343 counters were unchanged, 806 untraded and 27 others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning on improved buying momentum in the market.

At 11.05am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 12.37 points or 0.90 per cent to 1,389.30 from Wednesday’s close of 1,376.93. The FBM KLCI opened 5.19 points higher at 1,382.12.

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 521 to 205, while 343 counters were unchanged, 806 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.13 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

Of the heavyweight counters, Maybank and IHH Healthcare added one sen each to RM7.42 and RM5.20, respectively, TNB jumped 24 sen to RM12.40, Public Bank appreciated 16 sen to RM15.90, Petronas Chemicals went up three sen to RM5.50, and Maxis was eight sen higher at RM5.34.

As for the actives, Key Alliance edged up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, Advance Synergy and Parlo rose 1.5 sen each to 13.5 sen and 10 sen, respectively, Careplus appreciated five sen to 58 sen, Bioalpha and Key Asic increased one sen each to 14 sen and 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded by 95.47 points to 9,779.13, the FBMT 100 Index put on 92 points to 9,628.97, the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 115.01 points to 10,898.94, the FBM ACE went up 49.61 points to 4,977.27, and the FBM 70 surged 139.62 points to 11,927.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 82.01 points to 12,312.59, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.82 of-a-point to 121.26, while Plantation Index declined 25.36 points to 6,253.17. — Bernama