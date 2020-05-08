Asia stocks poised to rise as upbeat earnings trump jobs gloom

Markets have already had a taste of such weakness in weekly claims for unemployment benefits that added up to some 33.5 million people over the past few weeks, roughly one of every five American workers. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 8 — Asian stocks were set to track Wall Street gains today, after upbeat corporate earnings took the focus off upcoming data that is expected show the worst US unemployment rate in more than 70 years.

Stock futures were up ahead of the Asia market open while Thursday trading saw oil and the dollar give up earlier gains. US Treasuries prices rose despite massive deficit financing and interest rate futures toying with the negative rates.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.7 per cent.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1 per cent in early trading.

The upbeat sentiment follows gains of over 1 per cent in main US and European stock indexes yesterday.

Looming on the market horizon, however, is a report today that is expected to show that the US April unemployment rate jumped to 16 per cent as people stayed home to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“While the deterioration is known, many will be asking whether risk sentiment can stand such a sticker shock,” Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said in note today.

Markets have already had a taste of such weakness in weekly claims for unemployment benefits that added up to some 33.5 million people over the past few weeks, roughly one of every five American workers.

In currency trading, some booked profits from recent greenback gains with the dollar index falling 0.3 per cent from a two-week high yesterday.

“It’s a good time to take profits off the table ahead of what is expected to be a historically bad jobs report,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. The euro was little changed at US$1.0836 (RM4.69). Oil prices backed off with Brent futures down 26 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at US$29.46 a barrel, while US crude lost 44 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to US$23.55.

Brent had been up over 5 per cent and US crude up over 10 per cent earlier in the day, cheered by a surprise increase in China exports and a rise in Saudi Arabia’s official price for crude.

US Treasury yields fell yesterday from three-week highs as investors adjusted to a flood of new longer-dated debt announced earlier in the week, part of the government’s plan to borrow US$3 trillion this quarter, five times the previous quarterly record.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to 0.633 late yesterday from 0.713 the prior afternoon. The yield on the 30-year bond fell to 1.3156 per cent late yesterday from 1.413 per cent the prior afternoon.

Volatility hit the other end of the yield curve, where federal funds futures began pricing in negative US interest rates for the first time. That came even as Federal Reserve officials have said such a development would be bad for the economy. Two-year yields also fell to record lows of 0.129 per cent.

Gold jumped more than 2 per cent yesterday in what Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futur, called “pre-emptive trading” in anticipating the weak US jobs data.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,714.53 an ounce.

On Wall Street indexes climbed yesterday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings. PayPal Holdings soared 14 per cent.

PayPal said it expects a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online. — Reuters