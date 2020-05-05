AmBank group aims to set up marketplace for traditional businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — AmBank Group aims to set up an e-marketplace for traditional business entrepreneurs to help them to sell their products and services amidst the current economic challenges.

AmBank Business Banking managing director Christopher Yap said the group plans to launch the e-marketplace this month, adding that the group hopes the initiative would help the entrepreneurs to move beyond financial assistance.

“Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), people are still cautious about going out, hence customers can purchase essential products via the e-marketplace, especially for the upcoming Hari Raya, and at least the entrepreneurs will have cash flow,” he said at the “Embracing the New Norm: Now and Beyond MCO” webinar, organised by Plus Solar.

Meanwhile, Yap said the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO had disrupted supply chains, and changed consumer habits as online shopping becomes the new norm.

He urged entrepreneurs to embrace e-commerce as it has become the new norm.

Meanwhile, LH Plus Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO), Callum Chen said the Covid-19 pandemic was a catalyst for change.

“Challenge is mainly in the people’s mindset; changing mindsets and behaviours is tough, but we can overcome this through acceptance and positive thinking.

“Take it as an adventure. It is about survival, so we will need to face our fears,” he said.

Plus Solar Systems Sdn Bhd CEO and founder Ko Chuan Zhen said technology has become a new essential in the light of the ongoing crisis.

“The good thing about this pandemic is the increasing awareness on sustainability. We have seen wildlife flourishing, global warming reducing.

“Certainly, this has made us more aware of our effects on the environment,” he said. — Bernama