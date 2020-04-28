Hong Kong stocks close with more gains

Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, April 28 — Hong Kong shares posted healthy gains for a second straight day today with investors hopeful that the falling rate of infections and deaths in badly hit countries suggests the worst of the coronavirus may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.22 per cent, or 295.82 points, to 24,575.96.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.19 per cent, or 5.47 points, to 2,810.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country’s second exchange lost 0.32 per cent, or 5.84 points, to 1,732.56. — AFP