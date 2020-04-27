Plenitude shuts down three hotels, downsizes others on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Plenitude Bhd is closing the operations of three hotels, namely Mercure Penang Beach and The Gurney Resort Hotel and Residences, both in Penang, and Travelodge Ipoh, Perak with immediate effect, and downsizing operations in the other hotels owned by it.

This decision is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic which had severely impacted the company’s hospitality businesses, Plenitude said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia here, today.

“With domestic and worldwide travel restrictions, the company’s hotels have suffered significant decrease of business and the company has no alternative but to downsize its business and operations.

“The company’s management is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of guests and staff,” it added. — Bernama