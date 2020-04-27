Hong Kong stocks finish with strong gains

A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, April 27 — Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of the week, piling on almost two per cent today, fuelled by hopes that coronavirus may have peaked in some of the worst-hit countries as governments move to lift some lockdown restrictions.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 per cent, or 448.81 points, to 24,280.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25 per cent, or 6.97 points, to 2,815.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.12 points, to 1,738.05. — AFP