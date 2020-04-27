Bursa Malaysia ends on positive note

At close, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.31 points to 1,370.16 from 1,369.10 at Friday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended on a positive note today, marginally escaping to end in the red after closing at its intraday low amid a range-bound trading day.

At close, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.31 points to 1,370.16 from 1,369.10 at Friday’s close.

The index moved between 1,370.16, the lowest point of the day, and 1,378.40 throughout the day.

On the whole, the market ended with gainers thumping losers 469 to 396, while 360 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.18 billion worth RM2.23 billion compared with 4.69 billion shares worth RM2.49 billion last Friday.

An analyst said Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade in consolidation this week, within a tight range at immediate resistance of 1,385, pending further market direction.

“With Covid-19 continuing to plague the global market direction, investors are more cautions before making their decision. As of now, the market is mainly driven by local support,” she said.

On sectorial performance, the energy counter continues its volatile mode to end lower with only four garners compared with 17 losers, as the oil market continued to remain under intense pressure due to a sharp decline in global consumption.

A total of 478,403,200 shares worth RM97.79 million were traded, with Petron Malaysia being the biggest loser, declining 14 sen to RM3.61, with 427,900 shares changing hands.

As at 5pm, the benchmark Brent crude was recorded at US$21.10 (RM92) per barrel.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM7.40, MISC added 10 sen to RM7.90, CIMB Group inched two sen to RM3.52, and Digi jumped 12 sen to RM4.48.

Of the actives, Sinotop rose 22 sen to 35 sen, Heineken rose 20 sen to RM24.00 and F&N added 40 sen to RM31.66.

Sinotop, a China-based investment company that operates in the textile industry, rose 165.35 per cent, making it the most active stock of the day.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 5.13 points stronger at 9,559.77, the FBMT 100 Index increased 2.45 points to 9,435.12, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 2.31 points to 10,596.43, the FBM ACE appreciated 138.95 points to 4,588.13, and the FBM 70 earned 4.40 points to 11,436.90.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 14.17 points to 12,268.23, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.34 point to 115.34, and the Plantation Index rebounded 37.10 points to 6,170.57.

Main Market volume decreased to 2.98 billion worth RM1.70 billion compared with 3.29 billion shares worth RM2.19 billion previously.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 244.14 million units worth RM64.54 million from 277.78 million units worth RM76.10 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.95 billion shares worth RM469.60 million compared with last Friday’s 1.12 billion shares worth RM221.54 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 736.72 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (577.67 million), construction (152.08 million), technology (256.40 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (25.89 million), property (307.55 million), plantations (60.65 million), REITs (6.68 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (478.40 million), healthcare (91.55 million), telecommunications and media (122.35 million), transportation and logistics (131.26 million), and utilities (34.05 million). — Bernama