Hong Kong stocks end on positive note

A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, walks past an electronic stock market display showing movements of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong March 12, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, April 23 — Hong Kong stocks closed higher today, in line with gains across Asia and on Wall Street as oil prices extended their rally, though concerns over the economic outlook continue to cloud investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 per cent, or 83.96 points, to 23,977.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 per cent, or 5.48 points, to 2,838.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.50 per cent, or 8.77 points, to 1,763.03. — AFP