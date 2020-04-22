BoE's Bailey says Britain should be cautious on lifting lockdown too early in report

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in London March 16, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, April 22 — Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain should be cautious about lifting the coronavirus lockdown too early.

Lifting the lockdown and then slamming the brakes on again would damage the economy even more, Bailey told the Daily Mail in an interview yesterday.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 17,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 172,000 deaths worldwide.

“If we had a lifting and then (lockdown) came back again, I think that would damage people's confidence very severely,” Bailey told the newspaper.

BoE's interest rate-setters would lay out their view on how much long-term scarring the crisis will inflict on Britain's economy when they make their next scheduled announcement on May 7, Bailey said last week. — Reuters